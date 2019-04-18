Damian David Johnson, 54, a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Delco-Johnson of Morgan City; a son, Damian Johnson of Morgan City; a daughter, Tonette Quinn of New Orleans; a brother, Charles Johnson; three sisters, Cheryl Moffett and Gina Bradley, all of New Orleans, and Karen Henderson of Gulfport Mississippi; two stepchildren, Quentin Delco of Bayou Vista and Rachelon Delco of Morgan City; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.