September 1, 1995 — December 29, 2020

Dalton James Callender, age 25, was called to his Heavenly home on December 29, 2020.

Dalton was born on September 1, 1995 to Malcolm and Christina Callender in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He worked at many jobs in his short lifetime and his latest was as a Deckhand on a boat in the Oilfield.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his mother and stepfather, Christina and Kirk Bergeron Sr.; his father, Malcolm James Callender; his brother, Christian Callender; his stepbrothers, Kirk Bergeron Jr. and Dwayne Bergeron; and his sisters, Adaiha Bergeron, Breanna Bergeron and Ashlynn Bergeron. He also leaves his grandmother, Bettye Holliday; his stepgrandmother, Patricia Bergeron; his aunts, Christine Bergeron and Amber Callender; his uncle, Scott Moore and family, Jason and Carrie McKenzie and various family members.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his family members who preceded him, Malcolm Ray Callender, Ann Callender, Hazel Vines, Korey Bergeron, Cheryll Bergeron, Gervis Bergeron and David Davidson.

The family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date.