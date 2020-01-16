July 30, 1941 — January 13, 2020

Cynthia Wiggins Cothron, 78, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Patterson Health Care Center.

Cynthia was born on July 30, 1941, in Berwick, the daughter of Harry Paul Wiggins and Annie Marie Vallet Wiggins.

Cynthia was a long-time member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Ladies Altar Society and was a past president and lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4222.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Warren Cothron of Bayou Vista; four children, David Cothron of Bayou Vista, Glenn Cothron of Berwick, Rene Cothron of Bayou L’Ourse, and Lydia Young and husband Jim of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Harry Lee Wiggins and wife Ruth of Patterson, Terry Wiggins and wife Agatha of Bayou Vista, Sandra Messenger of Gonzales, and Farryl Wiggins and wife Renee of Bayou Vista.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Annie Vallet Wiggins and one infant son.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Thainese Alphonse celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until Mass time in the parish hall with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m. Following Mass, Cynthia will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.