June 14, 1958 — December 25, 2020

Funeral services celebrating the life of Curtis Joseph Gautreaux Jr. will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville JCL will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Wednesday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 9 a.m. until dismissal at 1:30 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m., led by Ann Murray.

Curtis was born in Franklin on June 14, 1958 and passed away with his family at his side on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He was 62. Curtis was the fourth of nine children born to Curtis Sr. and Euphemie Gautreaux. On November 7, 1981, he married the love of his life, Connie Myers, and was blessed with a son, Chas. In his early years he worked in carpentry but later made a lifelong career as a fitter welder in the fabrication industry, a job which he truly loved. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing and home projects. Though, his true joy in life was his family whom he deeply loved. He was especially proud of his son who is currently serving in the United States Air Force. Curtis also had a deep love for the Lord and his Catholic faith. He loved attending Mass which he did regularly and also fostered his faith through prayer. His presence in this life will be deeply missed, but his family takes great comfort in knowing that he placed his trust in our Lord Jesus Christ and that one day they will see him again.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 39 years, Connie Myers Gautreaux; his son, Chas Gautreaux; five sisters, Betty Jordan, Mary Gautreaux, Verna Gautreaux, Pauline Miller and her husband John, and Anna Blanco and her husband Travis; his mother-in-law, Elaine LeBlanc Myers; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Joseph Gautreaux and Euphemie LaPointe Gautreaux; two brothers, Lawrence Gautreaux and Michael Gautreaux Sr.; one sister, Cathy Tedder; one brother-in-law, Robert Jordan; his godchild, Scott Allen LaPointe; and his father-in-law, Charles Myers.

