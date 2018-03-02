CURTIS JOHNSON

Curtis Johnson, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Hanzy of Morgan City; a sister, Eniel Larks of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

