Curtis Johnson, 74, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Hanzy of Morgan City; a sister, Eniel Larks of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.