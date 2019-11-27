CURTIS A. BILLIOT

May 16, 1942 – November 19, 2019

Curtis Anthony Billiot, 77, a resident of Franklin, passed away at home in the morning hours of Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in New Orleans on March 16, 1942 and was the seventh of twelve children born to Elwood and Elizabeth Billiot.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Elsie Hidalgo Billiot; three children, Gregory Billiot, Michael Billiot, and Gretchen B. Boudreaux; four grandchildren, Shaunda Billiot, Joshua Billiot (Macie) and Steven Boudreaux Jr., and Kody Schlicher; seven siblings, Charles Billiot (Shirley), Rene Billiot (Becky), Eva Rivere(Mel Martin), Barbara Bryan Jim) , Brenda Delatte, Carolyn Rivere (Kenneth,Sr.), and Deborah Olivier-DeRouen (Doug); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood Abby Billiot and Elizabeth Francis Billiot; four brothers, Joseph, Robert, Earl, and Frank Billiot: one great granddaughter, Raine Billiot and one brother-in-law, Richard Delatte.

In keeping with Mr. Curtis’ wishes, he was cremated with no services to be held.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.