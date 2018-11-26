January 2, 1951- November 24, 2018

Curt Patrick Clark succumbed on November 24th after a long illness. Born on January 2, 1951, he was a lifelong resident of Morgan City. Curt had many friends, enjoyed outdoor cooking and was well-known for his jambalaya and boiled crawfish. He worked for over 20 years at Bay Offshore where his coworkers were very supportive during his illness and will be remembered kindly by his family.

He leaves behind his daughter, Carly Taylor Clark and her fiancé, Wesley Vizier, of Thibodaux. He is also survived by one brother, Coral C. “Corky” Clark Jr., and one sister, Cecilia Clark Melancon, and her husband Scott, all of Morgan City; brothers-in-law, Tom Bender and his wife Pat of Tyler, Texas, and David Bender and his wife Vicky of Lafayette; as well as five nephews and a niece.

Curt was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Bender Clark; his parents, Coral C. Clark Sr. and Barbara Landry Clark; and his grandparents, Adolph and Ellen Verret Landry, and Edgar and Mary Smith Clark.

Special appreciation is given to Journey Hospice and his care-givers for their kindness and concern.

Visitation will be at Twin City Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 28th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at the Morgan City Cemetery at noon.