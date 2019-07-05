CORY CHAPMAN

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 1:50pm

Cory Chapman, 54, a native of Morgan City and resident of Verdunville, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.
He is survived by two children, Courtney Webb of Patterson and Cory Webb of Verdunville; five grandchildren; a sister, Gina Chapman of Dallas; a brother, Denver Chapman of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

