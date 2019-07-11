Cooky Marie Livingston, 64, a native and resident of Patterson, died Friday, July 5, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Livingston of Morgan City; mother, Rosa Butler of Patterson; five brothers, George Favors of Seattle, Russell Butler Jr. of Houma, George Favors III and Kirt Favors, both of Patterson, and James Favors of Lafayette; five sisters, Gwen Douglas, Barbara Smith, Janis Merritt, Lisa Green and Mechelle Favors, all of Patterson; stepmother, Doris Favors; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, stepfather, a brother, three sisters, maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.