Wed, 07/10/2019 - 9:53am

Cooky Marie Livingston, 64, a resident and native of Patterson, La., passed away peacefully on Friday July 5, 2019 at 7:27 p.m.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry St., Patterson, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Reverend Keith Verrett, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson, La.
Memories of Cooky will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Wilfred Livingston of Morgan City, La.; her mother, Rosa Butler of Patterson, La.; five brothers, George Burnie Favors of Seattle, WA, Russell Butler, Jr. of Houma, La., George Favors, III and Kirt Favors all Patterson, La. and James Favors of Lafayette, La.; five sisters, Mrs. Willie (Gwen) Douglas, Mrs. Toris (Barbara) Smith, Mrs. Robert ( Janis) Merritt, Mrs. Larry (Lisa) Green and Mechelle Favors, all of Patterson, La.; a step-mother, Doris Favors; a god-mother,; two god-children, a long-life friends; one uncle, a special aunt, and other aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cooky was preceded in death by her father, her step-father, one brother, three sisters, her maternal grandmother, her paternal grandparents, and an aunt.
