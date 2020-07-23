November 9, 1940 — July 22, 2020

Connie Lee Alberta Fabre Guidroz, 79, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

Connie was born November 9, 1940 in Berwick, the daughter of Morris Fabre and Azema “Petite” Fabre.

Connie married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Russell J. Guidroz Sr. and they lived a loving, happy life together. Connie worked for (BEMS), as a special needs assistant, where she helped the handicapped. She enjoyed her job until the day she retired, helping several people over the years. Connie was an artist; a lot of her work was displayed throughout Louisiana, including paintings in the State Capital in Baton Rouge.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65.5 years, Russell Guidroz Sr.; three children, Ramona Guinn, Cindy Clemons and husband Mark, Rusty Guidroz and wife Michelle, and Christine Guidroz; brother, Irwin Fabre Sr. and wife Judy (life-long friend); sister, Rita MaVea and her husband Paul; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Jerry Chesness; 10 grandchildren, Casey Stark, Caitlin Guinn, Daniel Clemons, Alysse Fetty, Zachary Guidroz, Shalie Fangue, Miya Guidroz, Clay Lovett, Christopher Lovett and Michael Joseph; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Azema Fabre; brother, Kurt Fabre; mother-in-law, Odile Guidroz Ohmer; and father-in-law, Walton Guidroz.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Cremaldi officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. After services, Connie will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 50 family members and friends for the visitation and funeral service, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.