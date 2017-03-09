On Sunday morning at 10 a.m. March 5, 2017, Clyde W. Dyerson Jr. passed away in peace at Canon Hospice in Jefferson, Louisiana, from an unexpected illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Martha and Clyde Dyerson Sr.; and his sister, Linda D. McLaughlin and his wife of 56 years Myrna C. Dyerson.

He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, Tambi D. Delcambre and Richard P. Delcambre and Karen D. Rogers and Vincent Rogers. He is also survived by his niece, Lisa M. Martinez and her spouse Tom and their family, two nephews Michael McLaughlin and Kent McLaughlin and his spouse Toni and their family, all of Kansas City. He is also survived by the light of his heart and soul, his only grandchild, Joshua A. Delcambre and his fiancée Ashley Anastasio.

After working for over 40 years at J. Ray McDermott, he retired the month Josh was born so he could spend almost all of his time with him. Joshua loved his Grandpa with all his heart and soul. They weren’t just Grandpa and grandson, they were best friends. They were blessed enough to have almost 25 years together and Josh was by his side in hospice as his Grandpa took the final steps of his earthly journey.

Clyde served his country during the Korean conflict from May 24, 1954 through May 23, 1956. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas in 1956. He worked a few jobs before going to work for Mobil Oil in Lafayette. He worked for them until he was hired by J. Ray McDermott in Amelia, Louisiana. He met his future wife, Myrna L. Cooksley, in Morgan City, Louisiana. They married in 1959. He lived in Morgan City until 1981 when he was transferred to the McDermott offices in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, for 35 years until his death on Sunday.

As per his wishes, there will be a private inurnment in the All Saints Mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the niche with his beloved wife.