Clyde Johnson, 52, a resident of Franklin, La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.

Memories of Clyde will forever remain in the hearts of his daughter, Claudia E. Johnson; one brother, Carlton Johnson both of Franklin, La.; four sisters, Bonita Parker of Centerville, La., Eloise Johnson and Carmela Johnson both of Verdunville, La.; Paula Johnson of New Iberia, La.; a step-daughter, Latonya Conley of Franklin, La.; a long time friend Melissa Conley; two grandchildren, four nephews, seven nieces, his grandmother, Bessie Babino and a host of great nieces and neph-ews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends,

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, his grandmother, and his aunts and uncles.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. McCain, Dr. Whitney, Iberia Medical Center Staff, the Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, Bart and Krista Kemper and Tommy Leblanc.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recom-mendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction. A private service will be held. Burial will be in the Little Zion Church Cemetery Verdunville, La. Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at the time of services.

