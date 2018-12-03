CLORIA C. CHARPENTIER

Mon, 12/03/2018 - 10:50am

Cloria Campbell Charpentier, 70, a native of Soso, Mississippi and resident of Ricohoc, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
She is survived by four children, Michelle Caro of Charenton, Dwayne Charpentier of Verdunville, Chantelle Perez of Ricohoc and Christina Savoie of Berwick; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lonnie Campbell, Sherman Campbell and Jimmy Campbell; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, parents, two brothers, one sister, one grandson and two great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

