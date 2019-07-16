December 15, 1930 — July 12, 2019

Claudia LeBlanc Dugas, 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Claudia was born December 15, 1930, in Chacahoula, the daughter of Sidney LeBlanc and Clothide LeBoeuf LeBlanc.

Claudia enjoyed any kind of arts and crafts; her favorites were crocheting and sewing. She also enjoyed gardening; she loved planting and flowering. Claudia also enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. She also loved to go camping; Claudia had traveled many places around the world. She was also a member of the AARP as well as a member of the St. Mary Counseling on Aging, who Claudia felt were her second family. She would visit there daily, getting there when the doors opened, and not leaving until they closed. With her second family, Claudia would do many activities, including Bingo, card games, and lunches.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters, Paulette Kohler and husband John Jr., Debra Dugas, and Vickie Louviere and husband James; six grandchildren, John Kohler III, Kimberly Kohler, Kenneth Mayon, Katherine Whitis, Jeffery Louviere and Christie Trahan; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her loving fur baby, Lucky.

Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Clothide LeBlanc; husband, Paul Dugas; and sister, Resonie Richard.

Pallbearers will be John Kohler III, Kenneth “Kojak” Mayon, Vincent Mayon, Doug Whitis, Jeffrey Louviere and Anthony Trahan. Honorary pallbearers will be Douglas Picou and Bryon Picou.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m., and again Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of Mass at Holy Cross Church. After Mass, Claudia will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.