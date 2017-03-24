Clarence Reed, 67, a native of Franklin, La. and a resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Tuesday March 21, 2017 at 11:40 p.m. at the Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry St., Patterson, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Reverend Keith Verrett, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson, La.

Memories of Clarence will forever remain in the hearts of his companion, a cousin, and seven children and a host of grandchildren to his relationship to Betty and a host of other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, one aunt, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.