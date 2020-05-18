A Graveside Service for Clarence N. Chapman Jr. was held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Patterson, LA.

Clarence Nathanial Chapman Jr., also known as “Cuck” or “Bug,” of Patterson, LA, was born on January 31, 1966, to Clarence Sr. and Evelyn Chapman. He gained his wings on May 10, 2020, following a brief illness.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Clarence Sr. and Evelyn Chapman of Patterson, La.; his children, Clarence Chapman III of Verdunville, La., Sharome Lazaro of Verdunville, La., and Josiah Alexander Swan of Morgan City, La. He also leaves behind five sisters, Cherilyn Thomas (Gerald) of Patterson, La., Cathy Dejuan (Earnest) of New Iberia, La., Barbara Chapman of Patterson, La., Tammy Benjamin of Patterson, La., and Mary Chapman Wilson (Nathaniel) of Baton Rouge, La. He is also survived by six aunts, four uncles, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Nathan “Redd” and Barbara Pratt Chapman, his maternal grandparents Ivory and Marylee Tate Johnson, a sister Katina Chapman, a niece Felicia Johnson, and a daughter Alecia Daniels.

Christopher Benjamin Jr., Damone Chapman, Jerime Chapman, Jerwuan Chapman, Brandon Levine, and Craig Levine Jr. served as Active Pallbearers.

Stephen Jones Sr., Clarence Keys Jr., Sanford Robinson, Clifton Tate, Gerald Thomas, and Nathaniel Wilson served as Honorary Pallbearers

MK Dixon Funeral Home was in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.