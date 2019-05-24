Clarence Joseph Poole Sr., 71, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center.

He is survived by his companion; his children, Clarence Poole Jr. of Kinder, Theresa Poole of Morgan City, and Joyce Lumpkins, Debra De’Clouet, Rhonda Lawrence and Joycelyn Banks, all of Lafayette; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Poole of Baton Rouge; a sister, Linda Poole of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents and siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.