Clarence John Guienze passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was 91 years old.

Born in Franklin, Louisiana, he was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Clarence Sr., sister LaVera, and son Abdullah. He leaves to mourn his loss wife Sharron, daughter Regina, son Stephen, grandson Tyler, brother Freddie Charles, nieces Guienzy and Dorothy, nephew Calvin Jr., “adopted” children Danny and Malikah, and a host of beloved relatives and friends.

This humble son of the segregated South graduated class President from Southern University, Louisiana, and did postgraduate work at the University of Chicago. He was a veteran of the Korean War, stateside.

Clarence worked for the Justice Dept., Federal Bureau of Prisons in the following roles: He began his career in corrections as a social worker; he later opened halfway houses Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City; he was Assoc. Warden in Michigan; and served as Executive Asst. in the northeast regional office, where he retired. He began a second career as Asst. Commissioner for the Maryland Dept. of Corrections, where he retired permanently.

He was a bass baritone, specializing in Negro spirituals, loved opera, was an award-winning photographer and artist, avid gardener, and gourmet cook.

He was a longtime member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, where he served as elder. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Nyack College.

The viewing will be held at Bradley Funeral Home at 601 Route 73 South in Marlton, NJ, 856-983-1005, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Viewing will take place at 10:30-11:30 a.m.; funeral following immediately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Clarence to Fervent Church, 904 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043.

Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Check the Bradley Funeral Home website (https://www.bradleyfhmarlton.com/) for any updates regarding covid19 restrictions.

The funeral will be streamed live at: youtube.com/ferventchurch

Private military honors’ burial by invitation.