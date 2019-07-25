Clarence Gray Sr., 80, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy M. Gray of Patterson; two sons, Clarence Gray Jr. and Marcus Gray; five daughters, Angela Gray, Karen Gray, Janet Francois, Shameka Garrett and Felicia Darby; a brother, Cyrus Gray Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.