A Celebration of Life for Clarence “Boy Jones” Verrett Jr., will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017, 2 p.m., Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 104 Tenth Street, Baldwin, La. Rev. Emile Jolivette, Pastor. Rev. Deandre Johnson, Officiating.

The Family has requested that visitation be Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 11 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church.

He will be interred in Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Clarence Verrett, Jr. was born on September 14, 1988 to Clarence Jones Sr. and Melissa Lee Jones. Later in life, Melissa married Larry Grimm, who also helped to rear Clarence into manhood.

Clarence’s memories will forever remain in the hearts of his darling daughter, Nyla Amari Verrett of Houston, Texas; his mother, Melissa Lee, also of Houston, Texas; his father, Clarence Jones Sr. of Franklin, La.; two brothers, Larry Grimm and Devin Jones; two sisters, Dalyn Jones and Bianca Polidore; his paternal grandmother who adopted him as her very own, Katherine Verrett; his maternal grandparents, Deborah Hayes and Marshall Lee Sr.; godmother, Helen Lee Roberson; Antoine Taylor and LaTia Rheams, both who were raised as his siblings by his mother, Melissa; a devoted friend, Lorena Ramos; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather who adopted him as his own, Clarence Verrett Sr.; his paternal great grandparents, Lottie Jones and Joseph Silas; maternal grandmother, Wanda Lee; maternal great grandparents, Glynn Layton; aunt, Gladys Kinchen; godfather, Jim Jones; and Larry Grimm, who also reared him as a father.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.