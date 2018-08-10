Christopher Swiney, 35, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center.

He is survived by his wife, Tyese J. Swiney of Morgan City; five sons, Christopher Garrett, Jayden Little, Jessie Webb, Tyron Hollins and Koen Swiney; one daughter, Christen Little; his parents, Willie Hamilton of Campti and Lena White of Houston; three brothers, Sean Stewart of Patterson, and Arlandus Stewart and Raymond Stewart, both of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Shara Dugan of Houston, Teranisha Brown of Lafayette and Jaquita Brown of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.