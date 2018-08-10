CHRISTOPHER SWINEY

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 10:43am

Christopher Swiney, 35, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tyese J. Swiney of Morgan City; five sons, Christopher Garrett, Jayden Little, Jessie Webb, Tyron Hollins and Koen Swiney; one daughter, Christen Little; his parents, Willie Hamilton of Campti and Lena White of Houston; three brothers, Sean Stewart of Patterson, and Arlandus Stewart and Raymond Stewart, both of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters, Shara Dugan of Houston, Teranisha Brown of Lafayette and Jaquita Brown of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018