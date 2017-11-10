Christopher Singleton, 23, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusa Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.

He is survived by his parents, Cheryl Singleton of Amelia, and Vincent (Shawn Miller) Joseph Sr. of Thibodaux; two brothers, Vincent Joseph Jr. and Kyrin Joseph, both of Thibodaux; three sisters, NaToya Williford of Greenwood, Collin Joseph of Napoleonville, and Akasia Joseph of Thibodaux; maternal grandparents, Harold and Cheryle Stewart of Plaquemine; paternal grandmother, Louella Miller of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, his maternal grandmother, and his maternal and paternal great-grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements