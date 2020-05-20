Christine Harvey Dangerfield, 64, a native of Patterson and resident of Broussard, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

A private ceremony will be Thursday at noon at Otis Mortuary Chapel.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth Dangerfield Jr. of Lafayette; a daughter: Sheronda Roseburr of Broussard; a brother, Joel Harvey of Houston; three sisters, Claudette Dugar and Evelina Bridget, both of Patterson, and Clementine Prince of New Iberia; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.