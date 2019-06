Christina Homer Emmett, 74, a native of Houston and resident of Morgan City, died March 17 in Athens, Texas.

Committal service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her brother, Steven Homer of Spring, Texas; daughters, Elizabeth Emmett-Mattox of Niwot, Colorado and Sarah Grey of Athens, Texas; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.