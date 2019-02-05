Christian LaVerne, 37, a native and resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. Visitation will resume Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with services at Church of the Assumption in Franklin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Martin; two children, Emily and Paula; his parents, Lonny and Cheryl LaVerne; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Ibert’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.