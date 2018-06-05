October 31, 1945-June 4, 2018

Cheryl Owen Williams, a Jeanerette native and a 48-year resident of Bayou Vista, passed away at the age of 72 in the early morning hours of Monday, June 04, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center following a lengthy battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Cheryl was a loving wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother who was selfless and always put the needs of others before her own. She was a devout Catholic and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother, praying the rosary daily. In addition to her faith and family, her passion in life was baking, of which she did for many years, creating beautiful cakes for countless occasions. For many years, she also volunteered her time working as a Pink Lady with the Teche Regional Ladies Auxiliary up until her health would no longer allow. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 56 years, Burr Williams Jr.; five children, Michael Williams, David Williams and his husband Luis, Scott Williams and his wife Sabrina, Misty Kragthorpe and her husband Steve, and Tina Williams; 15 grandchildren, Michael Williams, Jill Williams, Jacob Williams, Trent Williams and his wife Katie, Laini Williams, Sarah Williams, Scotty Williams, Isabella Williams, Bryson Roy, Gavin Roy, Tyler Marcel and his wife Tiffany, Sydni Marcel, Hanno Griffith, Lauryn Romero and Julia Theriot; five great-grandchildren, Collin, Noah, Alec, Chance and Claire; her brother, Dennis Taylor and his wife Mary Etta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Owen and Amy Robicheaux Owen; her grandson, Nicholas Williams; and two sisters, Maxine Butcher and Beverly Walder.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Tuesday, June 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m., led by her sister-in-law, Mary Etta Taylor. Visitations will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson on Wednesday, June 6, from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at St. Joseph at 11:00 a.m. with Father Garrett McIntyre officiating. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her niece, Dr. Carla Thurston, for her love and compassionate care given to Cheryl.

