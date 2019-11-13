August 31, 1936 — November 8, 2019

Memorial services celebrating the life of Charlotte Young Robicheaux will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 807 Fig Street in Morgan City, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

Charlotte was a longtime resident of Patterson who passed away at the age of 83 in the late morning hours of Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Morgan City and was the second of six children born to Joseph and Vivian Young. On October 8, 1955, she married Fredrick Robicheaux. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for close to 60 years. One of her greatest joys was sharing encouragement from the Bible with others. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her God and family was her life. Charlotte’s strong faith and her love for her family and her amazing cooking filled her days with joy and happiness.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Frederick “Fred” Joseph Robicheaux Sr.; her children, Peggy Robicheaux Murillo, Frederick Joseph Robicheaux Jr. and his wife Vickie, and Darrin Anthony Robicheaux and his wife Bobbi Jo; nine grandchildren, Brandon Bailey, Tara Robicheaux Fonseca, José Murillo Jr., Frederick Joseph Robicheaux III, Brooke Robicheaux Serpas, Jody Murillo Barber, Samantha Jo Robicheaux, Darrin Anthony Robicheaux Jr. and Gabrielle Irene Robicheaux; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Donald Joseph Young, Jude Thaddeus Young and Peggy Young Miller; a son-in-law, Richard Wallace Bailey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Robicheaux Bailey; her parents, Joseph Olin Young and Vivian Crappell Young; two sisters, Joanne Young and Sherry Young Mitchum; and a niece, Kelly Young Lightsey.

