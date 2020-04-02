Charlotte Kaye McNabb, 55, a native of Bayou Vista, died March 25, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Kristie McNabb of Bayou Vista and Charlotte Bracomontes of Patterson; a son, Jerral Prestenbach of Patterson; five grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda Davis and Charles McNabb Jr., both of Sulphur, Elizabeth Wilson of Conroe, and Pamela Craigo and Terri Kimbell, both of Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ibert’s Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.