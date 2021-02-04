February 26, 1942 — January 28, 2021

Charlotte Davis Rabb Jolet, 78, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Patterson Healthcare Center.

Charlotte was born February 26, 1942, in Morgan City, the daughter of Tarville John Davis and Olive Victoria Pennison Davis.

Charlotte was a star basketball player in college; she loved sports and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Johnny, and cheering him on at all of his softball games. Charlotte was a great, loving mother. She was a member of the choir for First United Methodist Church in Berwick; besides singing she also liked to dance. Charlotte was also an avid Saints fan.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Robert Rabb of Bayou Vista; three grandchildren, Mercedes, Allison and Gabrielle; three siblings, John Davis and wife Mary, Maria Hardee and husband Marvin, and Rosalind Gorton and husband Robert; and nieces and nephews, John Pat, Jennifer, Crystal, Kern, Kevin, Elaine, Christine, Robert and Catherine.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Tarville and Olive Davis; first husband, Wayne Rabb; second husband, John Jolet; great-granddaughter, baby Vining; and godchild, Kara.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Berwick. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Charlotte will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.