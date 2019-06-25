Charles William Carter Sr., 96, a native of Berwick and resident of Gibson, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Moreno Valley, California.

He is survived by 10 children, Cheryl Powell of Gibson, Charles Jr., Alfred Lee, Althea Singh, Lois Carter, Laverne Carter, Velma Watson and Paulette Hurd of Los Angeles, and Charlene Morris-Ivy and Isaac Carter of Moreno Valley, California; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four siblings, Listoria Perryman, Clara Bell Lewis and Leroy Carter, all of Chicago, and Martha Cox of Berwick.

Services will be at 11 a.m. July 1 at Second Community Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

Angelus Funeral Home of Los Angeles is in charge of arrangements.