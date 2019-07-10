Funeral Service for Charles Thompson will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Triune COGIC, Franklin, La.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Triune COGIC

Charles Thompson, Jr., the oldest of nine children born to the late Charles Thompson Sr. and Bernadine Robinson Thompson departed this life peacefully on June 30, 2019, at his residence.

Charlie, as we lovingly called him, was educated in Jeanerette, La., Saint Mary High and the Desoto Parish School Systemwhere he finished his education and became a star football player.

He loved to cook and loved to be praised for his culinary skills. He was very humorous and had an infectious laugh. Charlie T. Jr. worked at the Franklin Distributing Company for 20 years and Ashland Chemical Company before becoming an entrepreneur. He owned and operated a successful Janitorial Service in which he helped to gainfully employ many men and women from the Community. After retirement, he went to work for Hanson Memorial High School for many years before his final retirement.

He was preceded in death by his father; Charles Thompson Sr.; three siblings: Cammie James Thompson, Annie Pearl Thompson Kirkpatrick, Judy Thompson Taylor and one son Gregory James Owens.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son: David Christopher Thompson of Franklin, La. and bonus son Benjamin C. (Trudy) Harris Sr. of Sugarland TX; his ex-wife and friend: Violet Owens Thompson of Franklin La.; five sisters – Lillie T. Hatcherson of Shreveport La.; Elois Thompson, Wanda Thompson, Myra Thompson and Thea T.(Keith) Smith all of Port Arthur TX; five brothers: Florsby(Doris) Thompson and L. Matthew(Lillian) Thompson of Atlanta GA; Debose Thompson and Anthony(Isabel) Thompson of Port Arthur TX and Michael Thompson of Baltimore MD; one Aunt: Alice B. Robinson of Franklin La.; one Godchild: Devin Bell of Franklin La. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514.