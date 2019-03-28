CHARLES STERLING JOHNSON SR.

July 3, 1939 - March 26, 2019

Charles Sterling “Toupee” Johnson Sr. passed away at the age of 79 in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital in New Iberia. He was born on Monday, July 3, 1939, in Charenton and was the youngest of three children born to the late Charles P. Johnson and the late Ernestine Darden.

Charlie was a veteran of the United States Navy and spent his entire career working in the Oil Industry. He retired from National Oil with over 30 years of service, working many years overseas. His specialty was subsea wellheads, some of which he was instrumental in designing. After retiring from the Oil Field he took up fishing and crawfishing. Realizing that fishing was a lot of work, he finally retired for good. Some of his favorite pastimes included working on his 1930 Ford Model A, eating out, and watching football as well as Scottish and Western movies. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his five children, Scarlette J. Darden and her husband John Paul, Charlette Johnson, Charles S. Johnson Jr. and his wife Bernadine, Vickey J. Bordelon and her husband Darren, and Heather Johnson; 13 grandchildren, Jackie Darden, John Paul Darden Jr., Elizabeth Porrier, Tommie Lavergne, Jonathan Marks, Josh Marks, Taylor Marks, Darren Bordelon II, Lawren Parker, Tyler Bordelon, Portia Small, Tatum Johnson, and Fallon Hunt; 18 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter; his sister, Ann Johnson Olds; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by two infant children, Suzie and Michael Johnson; his father, Charles P. Johnson; his mother and step-father, Ernestine Darden Johnson Walls and Lemay Walls; and his brother, Will James “Jimmy” Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Cedric Sonnier officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Chitimacha Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday at Ibert’s from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Friday morning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles S. Johnson Jr., John Paul Darden, Darren Bordelon, Darren Bordelon II, Tyler Bordelon, John Paul Darden Jr., Landon Darden, and Ethan Vilcan.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.