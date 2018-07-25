Charles Smith, 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Camelot Place in Rayne.

Visitation is today, 5-8 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Siracusaville Recreation Center.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly R. Smith of Lafayette; children, DeAnn Rowan, Ashley Rowan, James Wade-Smith and McKeem Wade, all of Lafayette; a grandson; brothers, Charles Williams of Seattle, Micheal Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, Otis Williams of Bayou Vista, Allen Hayden of New Orleans, Steven Hayden of Baton Rouge and Antoine Williams of Kansas City; sisters, Sharon Jones of Morgan City and Denise Nolan of Bayou Vista; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, stepmother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.