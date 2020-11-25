Charles M. Garber, Jr. (Chuck) 61, passed away November 22, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Morgan City, La. Chuck graduated from Inglewood High School in 1977. Shortly after, he began working with his father in the family business. Chuck helped build Garber Industries known today as Offshore Energy Services with his father Charlie Garber Sr.

Chuck was a beloved family member, a dear friend, and a prince of a man. His kind and gentle nature rubbed off on others. He looked for the good in every situation and person. Chuck put his family first in business but most importantly in everyday life. He had a contagious laugh and a soft smile that would light up the room. He was a man of few words but those words were full of kindness, truth, and love. He is woven into each of our lives; in ways great and small. His love of his family and friends is his legacy. Let us remember Chuck for the gentle and generous soul that was so dear to us all.

Chuck will be dearly missed by his mother, Joan Drackett Garber; his partner Rodney Villarreal; his two brothers Roy Garber and wife, Brenda of Berwick, LA.; Gary Garber and wife, Rhonda of Berwick, LA.; his sister Kimberly Garber of Charlotte, N.C.; three nephews Grant Garber and wife, Ashley Garber; Ivan Garber, and Thomas Garber; two nieces Jaclyn Garber and Elizabeth Garber; a great niece Aubrey Garber and a great nephew Carter Dupre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Garber Sr. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Gordon, Deborah, Maria, and Jackie for the love and support during his illness.

An outdoor mass will be held at Fairview Plantation on Tuesday, November 23rd at 11:00 am.

