Charles Louis Cortez, 68, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

Charles was born Jan. 2, 1952, in Morgan City, the son of Ronald Cortez and Madeline Elderton Cortez.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Landry Cortez and son, Christopher Charles Cortez and wife Lauren; two granddaughters, Lila and Ruby Cortez; two brothers, Ronald Cortez Jr. and wife Kathy, Kevin Cortez; and two sisters, Madge and Anne Cortez.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Madeline; paternal grandparents Lonnie and Esther Lebiche Cortez; and maternal grandparents, William and Ann Shota Elderton.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Charles will be interred in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.