Charles Leonard Taylor Jr., 50, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou Vista, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Janice M. Taylor of Bayou Vista; five children, Quanasha Watts of Baton Rouge, Charles White of Lafayette, Joshua Taylor of Lake Charles, and DeonTe’ Taylor and Ra’neisha Tuner, both of Morgan City; his mother, Diana Taylor of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, two siblings and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.