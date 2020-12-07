Article Image Alt Text

CHARLES LAMAR CHAPPELL

Mon, 12/07/2020 - 1:22pm

Charles Lamar Chappell, 85, died Nov. 9, 2020 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Morgan City.
He is survived by his brothers, Douglas, Curtis and Jack Chappell; sisters, Lorene Burgess, Patricia Billiot and Jean Hayes; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers and two sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part, a graveside will be in the church cemetery.
Ourso Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

