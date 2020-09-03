Charles Julius Goulas III, 64, a native and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence.

His body will be donated to LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans. A celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m., at the Williams’ home, 7 Marquis Manor, Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Toney Goulas; two children, Sabrina Williams of Morgan City and Tab Beadle of Berwick; six grandchildren; two sisters, Joanna Weber and Juanita Pearson; two brothers, Mark Goulas and Neil Goulas; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.