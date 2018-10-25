Charles Joseph “Jody” Nelson, 50, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Jody was born on October 13, 1968, in Shreveport, the son of Charles C. Nelson and Brenda Dupre Nelson.

Jody will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Faulkinbury Nelson of Morgan City; four children, Caleb Vonbuelow of Schriever, Chett Vonbuelow, Harley Joseph Nelson and Layla Marie Nelson, all of Bayou Vista; his mother, Brenda Dupre Nelson of Bayou Vista; and one sister, Mary Lynn Nelson Theriot and husband Wendel of Patterson.

Jody was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. Nelson.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father William Rogalla officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services Jody will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.