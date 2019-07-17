Charles Ivory “Ga-Ga” Parker, 65, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 11 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Reverend Deandre Johnson Sr. serving as the eulogist. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Charles will forever remain in the hearts of his daughter, Mrs. Derek (Johara Parker) Sasser of Pearland, TX; a step-daughter, Asherea Wilson of Houston, TX; his siblings, Mrs. Danny (Myrtle) Robertson of Jeanerette, La., Anthony Parker of Lafayette, La., Mrs. Kent (Shirley) Middleton of Dallas, TX, Nathaniel (Linda) Bowles, George Williams, Dewayne (Joycelyn) Williams, Sharon Parker, Delisa Williams and Sandra Smith all of Franklin, La., Baren Williams of Lexington, KY; Mrs. Grimm (Andria) Butler of Houston, TX, Henry Williams of Waggaman, La., Mrs. Louis (Elsie) Cooper of La Place, La. and Melissa Parker of New Iberia, La.; his step-mother, Willie Mae Parker of Franklin, La.; two uncles; two aunts, his god-children; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother and her husband, his father, a son, a sister, a brother, two uncles, and an aunt.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.