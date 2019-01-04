Charles Henry, 73, a resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Southeast La. Veteran Healthcare Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin. Burial will be Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Henry of Franklin; two daughters, Consueleta Jenkins of Broussard and Takishy Myers of Morgan City; one son, Nathan Jones of Franklin; one brother, Horace Henry Jr. of Franklin; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.