Charles E. Darby, 66, a resident of Franklin, La. passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1:46 p.m. at the Iberia Extended Care Hospital.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday July 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Franklin, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery- Pecot Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Charles will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Antonio Ferguson of Ville Platte, La.; four daughters, Lisa Threatts of New Iberia, La., Latasha Mack and Natasha Mack both of Franklin, La., and Charlesette Mack of Houston, Texas; one sister, Joyce Ann Smith of Franklin, La.; twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.

