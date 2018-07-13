CHARLES DARBY

Fri, 07/13/2018 - 11:01am

Charles Darby, 66, a resident of Franklin, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Franklin.
He is survived by a son, Antonio Ferguson of Ville Platte; four daughters, Lisa Threatts of New Iberia, Latasha Mack and Natasha Mack, both of Franklin, and Charlesette Mack of Morgan City; one sister, Joyce Smith of Franklin; 12 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

