January 1, 1939 -November 8, 2018

Funeral services for Charles Curtis Mills, 79, of Van, were 2 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Burial followed at Haven of Memories in Canton. Services were under the direction of Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home.

Charles Curtis Mills was born January 1, 1939, in Houston, to parents, Howard Curtis Mills and Sydney Laverne Moon. Charles was raised in Channelview, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas. After high school he attended Texas A&M University in College Station until being drafted in 1962. Charles served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Polk in Leesville, Louisiana. Charles married Norma Mills and she preceded him in death in 2004. He later married Bobbie Nadine Gray in Wills Point in 2006, and they lived in Grand Saline before moving to Van to make their home. Charles was a quality control supervisor in the steel industry working for ARMCO Steel, retiring in 1985. After retirement he worked for Ensco Steel in Louisiana. He was a member of Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church in Edgewood and also a member of the Terry Hale Sunday school class. Charles was Mason for 60 years, a member of the Artesia Masonic Lodge No. 406 in Terrell and a past Grand Master. He was a member of the Shrine for 50 years and affiliated with Shriner Hella Temple of Garland. Charles was also a member of Rollin’ Nobles and served as President.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Sydney Mills of Blanco, Texas; and two nieces, Lisa Rodrick and Sarah Rodrick of Channelview, Texas; and former wife, Norma Mills of Wills Point, Texas.

Charles is survived by his wife, Nadine Gray Mills of Van, Texas; three sons, Bret Mills and wife Renee, and Bart Mills, all of Jackson, Tennessee, and Craig Mills of Flatwoods, Louisiana; step-daughter Trish Elliott and husband, Tom and step-son Ronnie Gray and wife Jill; two sisters, Barbara Coffey of Aurora, Colorado and Judy Rodrick and husband Kenneth of Mt. Bellview, Texas; two nephews, Randy Rodrick and wife Ruby of Livingston, Texas, and Scott Coffey of San Antonio, Texas and two nieces, Saundra Nichols of Austin, Texas and Crystal Wilcox and husband Chris of Denton, Texas; two great-nephews, Ryan Parrish of Frisco, Texas and Christopher Parrish of Humble, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ashley Tieman and husband Nicholas of Bartlett, Tennessee, Chris Mills and wife DeAnn of Salem, Oregon, Susan Tuders and husband Rusty of Jackson, Tennessee, Andrew Mills and wife Jessica of Santa Fe, Texas, Brittany Mills of Santa Fe, Texas, Courtney Mills of Fremont, Nebraska, and Blake Mills of Alexandria, Louisiana; five great-grandchildren, Christopher and Natalie Tieman, Hailey Mills, Grace Mills, and Lucy Tuders; three step-granddaughters, Cassie Mason and husband Dusty, Callie Haggard and husband Curtis and Blair Perry; step-great-grandsons, Jackson, Judson and P.K. Haggard, Parker, Carter and Asher Mason and Breckin Perry; and step-great-granddaughter, Brele Perry.

Visitation was held at the Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church one hour prior to service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church for a structural improvement project that is ongoing or to your favorite charity.