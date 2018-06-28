CHARLES CLAVILLE

Charles Claville, 85, a native and resident of Jeanerette, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Jeanerette. Burial will follow in Morning Pilgrim Cemetery in Jeanerette.
He is survived by a son, Aubrey Claville of Morgan City; a brother, Chester Claville of Chicago; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, five brothers and six sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

