Charles Claville, 85, a native and resident of Jeanerette, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Jeanerette. Burial will follow in Morning Pilgrim Cemetery in Jeanerette.

He is survived by a son, Aubrey Claville of Morgan City; a brother, Chester Claville of Chicago; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents, five brothers and six sisters.

