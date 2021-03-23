CHARLES 'CHARLIE' M. HOLLIER SR.

February 11, 1948 — March 21, 2021

Charles “Charlie” M. Hollier, 73, a resident of Berwick, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home.

Charlie was born on February 11, 1948 in Beaver, Louisiana, the son of Geraldzime Hollier and Lillian Fuselier Hollier.

Charlie was a finish carpenter by trade working for himself for many years, but recently was working for the Amelia Belle as their finish carpenter. When Charlie wasn’t working, he enjoyed to be outdoors hunting and fishing.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Pamela Estay Hollier of Berwick; five children, Chanda Trahan and husband Mike of Lafayette, Shane Hollier of Eunice, Melanie Carrier and husband Keith of Eunice, Zeb Hollier and wife Wendy of Duson and Bryan Hollier and wife Yvette of Eunice; two step sons, Jared Loupe of Berwick and Heath Loupe and wife Melanie of DeQuincy; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldzime and Lillian Fuselier Hollier; and one sister, Judy Gill.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. and following the services, Charlie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.