Charles Anthony Duval, 63, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Duval; children, Wendy Duval, Charles Duval Jr., Celeste Hopkins and Michelle Duval; and siblings, Roland Duval Jr., Earl Duval, Kathy Ratcliff, Michael Duval, Janet Aucoin and Danny Duval.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.