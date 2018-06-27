Charles Allen Tate Jr., 57, a resident and native of Morgan City, La. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2018 in St. Bernard Parish.

Memorial Services on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Avenue Morgan City, La.

Charles will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him leaving behind a wife, Pamela Williams-Tate; three sons, Daytrunell Demond Tate, Dexter Darnell Tate and Darius Don’Trell Tate all of New Iberia, La.; a daughter, Joy Christine Madise of Houston, Texas, six grandchildren,; three sisters, Mrs. Gregory (Yolanda) Thomas of Houma La., Arnise Tate of Atlanta, GA, Mrs. Lonnie (Jada) Gray of Morgan City, La.; a brother, Kevin Darnell Tate of Metairie, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charles Jr., was predeceased by his mother, his father and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

