October 25, 1976-October 6, 2017

Celina Lipari Hull, 40, a resident of Patterson, passed away Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Celina was born Oct. 25, 1976, in Franklin, the daughter of Leon Lipari and Elizabeth LaCoste.

Celina was an engineer; she worked offshore and loved every minute of it. She loved to be on the water; as well as anything that involved being outdoors. Celina’s children meant the world to her.

Celina will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents, Leon Lipari and Elizabeth LaCoste; stepdad, Robert Whisente; life-long partner, Stormy Daigle Henry of Morgan City; one son, Dalton Lipari of Bayou Vista; two daughters, Jerico Lipari of Alexandria and Annika Lipari of Berwick; two stepchildren, Corrina Sutton and Damien Daigle, both of Morgan City; one brother, Leon Lipari and fiancé Ann Conscience of Patterson; one grandmother, Celina LaCoste; two nephews, Leon Lipari and Jace Lipari; three life-long best friends, Amber Yarbrough, Lisa Faughn and Scott Henry; a close friend who was like a sister, Tina Ware; and numerous aunt and uncles.

Celina was preceded in death by one grandmother, Virginia Lipari; and two grandfathers, Pete LaCoste and Luke Lipari.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Norwood officiating.